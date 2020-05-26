After Neena Gupta, Maniesh Paul asks for work on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ MANIESHPAUL Maniesh Paul asks for work post lock down on Instagram

Who could have dared to forget the inspiring work posts from inspiring Neena Gupta and now versatile Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram to post about seeking work after this catastrophic lockdown comes to an end. The lockdown seems like never ending and life has come to a standstill. The entertainment industry has been hit majorly and everyone is yet clueless as in when the industry will resume to normal. The part that deeply saddens us is how the productions and shoots has been with held and with the increasing cases of corona getting our normal sane lives seems to be impossible.

Maniesh in his witty and intelligent way has mentioned the types of things he would be interested in doing like web series,web shows, reality show hosting. Surprisingly Maniesh who always cracks us up with his humor succeeded in putting a broad smile on our face while we went through his post as he has mentioned that he also hosts mundan ceremonies and we couldn't contain our laughter.

While we know celebrities are very specific about their timings,diet on the sets Maniesh in a hilarious way has mentioned on the post that he would arrive on time on the sets with minimum entourage and would bring lunch from home. He made us laugh out loud when he mentioned that he would not demand for fruits and biscuits in vanity. Post the lockdown the industry will be resuming all its work and hence Maniesh in his graceful and in a fun way asks for work and shares his portfolio images.

Maniesh's post has given us the funny push we required and it is really going to be interesting to watch as in how the producers and directors react to this and whether Maniesh can add some great projects to his kitty. Well Maniesh's sense of humour is what we love and will always keep loving and we hope to see him dazzling the screen very soon.

Here's Neena Gupta's post from 2017.

