Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, ARYAN KHAN After Hrithik Roshan's post, Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case

Soon after Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared his piece of advice for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who will be appearing in court today after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Beaure (NCB) in connection to a drugs case, it was Kangana Ranaut who dropped her reaction on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, ‘Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong."

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT After Hrithik Roshan's post, Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case

Earlier in his open letter, Hrithik had written, "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough."

For the unversed, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan advises Aryan Khan to 'keep calm', asks Shah Rukh Khan's son to 'own everything' he experiences

They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Also read: Mumbai Drug Bust Updates: NCB seeks remand of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and five others till October 11