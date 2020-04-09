After films, Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi attack his singing after he croons 'Channa Mereya.' Watch video

Bollywood celebrities are these days locked at their houses due to the novel coronavirus which has affected Mumbai at large. Meanwhile, everyone has been sharing their update on social media. In the wake of the same filmmaker, Karan Johar too has been sharing videos on Instagram about how he is quarantining with his kids--son Yash, daughter Roohi and mother Hiroo Johar. The series of videos he's been sharing have been named as '‘Lockdown with The Johar's' in which majorly we have seen how his adorable children have been roasting him either for his dressing, filming and fashion habits. Well, yet another treat for the fans has been shared by Johar himself where he is yet again being scolded by them but this time for his singing skills.

In the recent video, Karan along with others is having nice evening tea time when he suddenly gets a scolding from Roohi for singing as she feels he is "making noise," later which Yash too joined in and asked him not to sing. As he further sings 'Channa Mereya' song, both the kids stars booing him for his abd crooning skills. Captioning the video he shared, Karan wrote, "So ever since I can remember I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience .....#lockdownwiththejohars."

Not just his children, even Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress Anushka Sharma also made fun of Karan and commented on his video, "Fans at home for you - Nil."

On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer 'Takht' coming up. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Watch the original song here:

