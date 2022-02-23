After Bappi Lahiri's demise, son Bappa shares he was bullied in school due to singer's flashy style

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPA LAHIRI Bappi and Bappa Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri was known for his extensive sartorial choices. Flashy and bright coloured clothes, chunky gold jewellery and statement sunglasses was his trademark style. However, not many know that his son was bullied in school because of it. After the demise of the legendary singer, his son, Bappa Lahiri opened up about his father's fashion choices and shared that his friend used to 'rag' him about the same.

"I remember my friends ragging me in school, saying that your father dresses so flashily and wears sunglasses even in daylight. I used to ask him why he needs sunglasses at 6 am. But if he was out, he always wanted to be tip-top. He chose his own clothes. He chose his own colours," Bappa told ETimes.

The 'Disco King' Alokesh alias Bappi Lahiri passed away on Feb 15. Lahiri's daughter and son, Rema and Bappa and other family members were seen weeping inconsolably during the last rites of the legendary singer.

Bollywood personalities like Alka Yagnik, Vidya Balan, Ila Arun, Bhushan Kumar, Mika Singh, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Shakti Kapoor, Rupa Ganguly and more were present at the crematorium or at the Lahiri residence to pay their homage to the departed music legend.

Virtually the entire Bollywood - which swayed to his tunes in some or the other film - paid rich tributes to Lahiri including Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosale, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Shabana Azmi, Rakesh Roshan, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Nusshratt Bharucha, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Ashoke Pandit, Hansal Mehta, Poonam Dhillon, Jacqueline Fernandez and more.

Starting to wield the baton at the age of 19, Lahiri has bequeathed a rich musical legacy in Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati film and a variety of western-Indian fusion music for his millions of fans worldwide.