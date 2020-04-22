Adnan Sami supports 'true brother' Sonu Nigam after backlash over old tweets: Kindly leave him alone

Image Source : TWITTER Adnan Sami supports 'true brother' Sonu Nigam after backlash over old tweets

At a time when singer Sonu Nigam faces trolling from a section of netizens over his three-year-old tweet comments on 'azaan', singer Adnan Sami has come out in his support. Calling Sonu Nigam his "true brother", Sami claimed that the singer respects all faiths. "As far as Sonu Nigam is concerned, forget about his singing which is incredibly beautiful; he is a true brother who has always been by my side and loved me like my own!! I know for a fact, personally, that he respects all faiths!! Kindly leave him alone... #WithYouSonuNigam," Sami tweeted.

As far as Sonu Nigam is concerned, forget about his singing which is incredibly beautiful; he is a true brother who has always been by my side & loved me like my own!! I know for a fact, personally, that he respects all faiths!! Kindly leave him alone... #WithYouSonuNigam pic.twitter.com/0NQb6L3f9y — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 21, 2020

All through Tuesday, Nigam trended on social media after certain tweets he had posted in 2017 criticising the 'azaan' started going viral. A section of the media also erroneously reported that Nigam, weighed down by the trolling, had deactivated his Twitter account. The truth is the singer had deleted his Twitter account back in 2017.

Sonu Nigam is currently in Dubai with his family, and is unable to return to India because of the lockdown. On Tuesday, he added a new video in the list in which he is seen singing the popular title track from Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Na. However, the song was given a new twist which included the mention of the novel coronavirus in it as he says, 'Jeetenge hum, jaega haar corona.' Not just this, he even cracked a joke on how he is learning to behave in front of his wife when she's cleaning the house.

In the light-hearted video, Sonu says, "Yakin maniye doston, lockdown mein ghar ke andar bandh rah kar, maine zindagi ke chand akhand satya ka pata kiya hai. Jhadu marte hue aap aage jaate hain aur pocha marte hue peeche jaate hain." He then sweeps and mops the blacony area and says that he has done so much research on this and has now discovered that if your wife has mopped the floor, you cannot move at all and will have to stand wherever you are.

He plays the piano and sings, "Kar raha hai logo ko bimaar corona. China se aya ye vikaar corona. Sabun se dhona haathon ko baar baar, ghar se nikalne ka tu karna na vichaar. Mil jul ke humne is virus ko dhona. Ghar pe baithe ho to udaas na hona. Jeetenge hum, jaega haar corona."

Sami apart, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted in support of Sonu Nigam. He wrote: "One should have a right to comment on #SonuNigam the day you connect and heal as many hearts as his music has."

