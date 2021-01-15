Adnan Sami slams troll who calls Lata Mangeshkar 'overrated,' shares unseen pic with Noor Jehan, Asha Bhosle

Image Source : TWITTER/@ADNANSAMILIVE Adnan Sami shares an unseen pic of Lata Mangeshkar with Noor Jehan, Asha Bhosle

The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, has been ruling the Twitter trends since Thursday evening. After a Twitter user claimed that the legendary singer is 'overrated,' her fans flooded the micro-blogging site bashing her for the same and praised Mangeshkar's voice and her singing style. The Twitter user said, "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice." While fans slammed her for it, Indian singer Adnan Sami also schooled her for putting forward her opinion when she does not know anything.

He tweeted, "'Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad'. ...It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!!"

Not just Adnan Sami, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also came forward in support of the legendary singer., He tweeted, "One of the reasons I believe in Saraswati and divine is because of Lata Mangeshkar. One of the reasons I believe in devil is because of her haters." He added in another tweet, "I pray to God that in next life Lata Mangeshkar haters are born as humans like us who can understand beauty and understand what is truly divine."

Just before answering the troll, Adnan Sami had taken to his Twitter account to treat fans to a never-seen-before throwback picture of the legendary trio Lata Mangeshkar, Noor Jehan, and Asha Bhosle on Thursday. The Bollywood playback singer wrote, "What an Iconic & Historic Photo! #LataMangeshkar #NoorJehan #AshaBhosle" with shining heart emoticons.

The post shared by Sami has been trending over social media as it captures the three queens of melody in one frame. The snap gives a flashback of young 'nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar with her singing maestro sister Asha Bhosle and late megastar Noor Jehan who is proclaimed as 'Mallika e Tarannum'. Check out-

Noor Jehan was one of the earliest and most acclaimed stars of Hindi cinema. However, she later relocated to Pakistan after the partition. Lata Mangeshkar has often reminisced about her fondness for Jehan in her interviews. Both the songstresses met each other during the 1945 drama film 'Badi Maa'. Mangeshkar had a small acting role, with her younger sister Asha Bhosle, alongside Noor Jehan.