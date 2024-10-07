Adnan Sami's mother dies at 77, singer confirms death through social media

Follow us on Image Source : X Adnan Sami's mother dies at 77

The sad news of famous singer Adnan Sami's mother Naureen Sami Khan's death has come to light. Adnan, one of the best singers of the 90s, who won everyone's hearts with his melodious music, announced on Monday morning that his mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan passed away on October 7 at the age of 77. The singer posted an emotional note and a picture of his mother on social media.

Adnan Sami's mother passed away

Adnan mourned her death on his official social media account. The cause of her death is not yet known. Adnan Sami wrote, 'With great sadness, I am giving you all the news of the demise of my beloved mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan... We are immersed in deep sorrow. Everyone has been shocked after hearing this news. She was an incredible woman who spoke with great respect to every person and lived with them with love and happiness. We will miss her very much. Please pray for the peace of her soul. May Allah bless our beloved mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus... Amen.'

Tributes paid to Naureen Sami Khan

Soon after sharing this heartbreaking news on social media, his fans and followers expressed condolences. Actress Mini Mathur commented on his post, 'Dear Adnan, Roya and Madina I am very sad about the death of your mother. I pray that your family gets the strength to get out of this grief and your mother gets heaven.' Singer Raghav wrote, 'May Allah give her the best place in heaven. There is no greater pain than losing a mother. May Allah give you the strength to bear this loss.'

Who were Adnan Sami's parents?

Adnan Sami was born on August 15, 1971 in London and grew up there. His father Arshad Sami Khan was a Pashtun from Afghan, Pakistan, while his mother Naureen Khan was from Jammu. Adnan's father was a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force and later became a senior government official, serving as Pakistan's ambassador to 14 countries.

