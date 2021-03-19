Adnan Sami's hilarious take on Ripped Jeans row will remind you of similar scenario in Delhi metros

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ADNAN SAMI Adnan Sami

If you haven't been living under a rock, you must have seen 'Ripped Jeans Twitter' trending on the microblogging site for a while now. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat comment on women wearing ripped jeans earlier this week started an agitating debate on social media. While many are calling out his remarks, several others have chosen to give a quirky spin to it and present their hilarious versions. Singer-composer Adnan Sami is the latest one to jain them.

On Friday, he took to Twitter to share his take on 'Ripped Jeans' row and it is hilarious. Adnan tweeted a photo of a man whose belly is showing from the gap between the two buttons of his shirt. A scene probably all of us have seen while travelling from metros or while eating in a restaurant or just walking down the streets. In the picture shared by the singer, we can also see a girl seated behind the man wearing ripped jeans.

"Since we’re so concerned about ‘everything’ regardless of whether it’s our business or not, can we also show concern for RIPPED SHIRTS please?" he wrote in his tweet.

His post gave Twitterati a good laugh. "That’s not ripped shirt, it’s call air conditioning!" a user commented on Adnan's tweet, while many others dropped laughing emojis.

For the unversed, during his recent speeches, CM Tirath Singh spoke about a female co-passenger on board a flight with him once, who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of "sanskar" (values) the woman is going to give wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar, Gul Panag and Nagma have also tweeted over the issue using the hashtag 'Ripped Jeans Twitter'.