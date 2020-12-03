Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANA SANGHI Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi begin filming 'Om - The Battle Within'

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi on Thursday started shooting for "Om- The Battle Within". Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by Kapil Verma and backed by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. Kapur took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapboard from the first day of the shoot.

"And the journey begins! 'Om', my next film with @sanjanasanghi96. Produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! #Summer2021. Shoot begins," he captioned the picture.

Sanghi also shared photos from the set on Instagram and wrote, "Our beautiful journey begins! Day 1 with the best @adityaroykapur."

"Most stoked for my next action-thriller 'Om: The Battle Within'," she added.

Sanjana Sanghi, who is known for her performance in Dil Bechara will play the lead actress named Kavya in the film. Earlier, Talking about the film, Sanjana told Mumbai Mirror: "I explored many scripts, but OM offered me the spectrum jump that I was looking for, giving me an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner."

Elaborating more about her character in the film, she added that she is someone every young Indian girl aspires to be and a character one hasn’t seen before. The actress further stated that she is excited because she will get to do a lot of action for which various kinds of training and prep is currently on.

The film is also expected to be shot abroad, with the makers currently scouting for international locations.

Meanwhile, Aditya had announced the film on his 35th birthday which is the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma’s son.

(With Inputs from PTI)