Aditya Pancholi- Sam Fernandes Legal Battle: Duo files police complaint over alleged abuse

Actor Aditya Pancholi has landed in another controversy. Film producer Sam Fernandes on Wednesday filed a police complaint against him over alleged abuse and assault. Pancholi has also filed a cross-complaint. The statement by police said, "Film producer Sam Fernandes has lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Juhu police station against actor Aditya Pancholi for allegedly abusing, threatening & assaulting him at a hotel. Pancholi has also lodged a cross-complaint."

Going by the report in TOI, Aditya Pancholi had been pressurising Sam Fernandes to retain his son Sooraj Pancholi in the film 'Hawa Singh'. In 2019, the film was announced with Sooraj as the lead. It was supposed to be a biopic on an Indian heavyweight boxer. Due to the covid lockdown, the film shoot was cancelled after 12 days. Later, the investors backed out from the film.

Fernandes told the publication, "I spoke to Sooraj, who himself asked us to go ahead with another actor. However, his father, Aditya Pancholi, insisted that we retain Sooraj and that he would get an investor, but that didn’t happen. Aditya Pancholi did give some money to complete the movie, but that wasn’t sufficient. This movie is a biopic of an Indian heavyweight boxer, and we would need a budget of around Rs 25 crore to make it."

Sam further revealed that Pancholi asked him to meet at a hotel regarding same. "He pointed me that I must take his son to the film, or he wouldn’t let me make it. Aditya abused me and tried to punch me. When I turned to leave, he kicked me on my back. I went straight to the Juhu police station and filed an NC against him," he said.