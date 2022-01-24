Aditya Narayan confirms Shweta Agarwal is pregnant, couple to host godhbharai ceremony soon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA NARAYAN Aditya Narayan confirms Shweta Agarwal is pregnant

Highlights Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of the 2010 horror film Shaapit

The couple tied the knot in 2020

Confirming the news of pregnancy, Aditya shared his father Udit Narayan is also very excited

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first child. The couple who tied the knot in 2020 confirmed the same to a news portal. "Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life. It feels surreal. I have always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon,” Aditya told Time of India.

Saying that it is a dream come true moment for him, the actor informed that the family plans to have a ceremony soon. "Very soon, we are going to have a godhbharai with just our family members in attendance,” he said.

Aditya also shared that his parents are very happy and excited for him to begin a new chapter of his life. He added that given the pandemic and rising cases of COVID, they are taking precautions to keep the family safe. “My father and mother are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father (singer Udit Narayan) is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself,” he said, adding, “We are taking extra precautions and haven’t stepped out at all due to the pandemic. I am a very private person when it comes to my family and don’t believe in talking much. I am just happy that we have been blessed.”

For the unversed, the couple got married in December 2020 in Mumbai. "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December," Aditya had written on Instagram while sharing the news of his wedding.

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, "Shaapit". The two dated for a long time before tying the knot.