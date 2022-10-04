Adipurush: This actor is playing Hanuman in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's starrer; know more about him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEVDATTA.G.NAGE Devdutt Gajanan Nage is playing Hanuman in Adipurush

South Superstar Prabhas's upcoming film 'Adipurush' teaser has been in the news since its release. The film stars Prabhas Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and Kriti Sanon in the role of Sita. After the release of the teaser, the film has come under the trolls' target. While the VFX of the film is being described as cartoon on social media, the look of Ravana's character of Saif Ali Khan is being compared to that of Khilji. Actor Devdutt Gajanan Nage, who is playing the role of Hanuman in the film, is also in the news amid trolling.

Devdutt Gajanan is playing the role of Nage Hanuman in the film Adipurush. Devdutt has appeared in many popular TV serials and Marathi films. Along with this, Devdutt has also worked in director Om Raut's film Tanaji. He played the character of Suryaji Malusare in the film. Apart from this, he was also seen in the films 'Satyamev Jayate' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara'.

Devdutt Gajanan Nage is making a lot of headlines for his character in the film 'Adipurush'. He also pays a lot of attention to fitness. During an interview, Devdutt had told that he has a special connection with Hanuman. When the actor went to the gym for the first time at the age of 17, the name of his gym was Hanuman Exercise Sthal. On social media, some users are liking Devdutt in the role of Hanuman, while some users are trolling Hanuman's character for clothes. At the same time, users from Facebook to Twitter and YouTube are also trolling Ravana's look from the film.

Madhya Pradesh Minister of State for Home Narottam Mishra has accused the film of hurting religious sentiments and demanded Adipurush to remove the objectionable scenes. Narottam Mishra said that I have seen the teaser of the film and there are objectionable scenes in it. He said that he will write a letter to the director of the film, Om Raut, demanding the removal of all such scenes in the film, if it is not done then he will take legal action.

