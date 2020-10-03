Actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment demands lie detector test: He lied before the police

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAG KASHYAP Actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment demands lie detector test

Bollywood actress who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment has claimed that he lied before the police and demanded narco analysis. The actress reacted to the statement made by the filmmaker's lawyer Priyanka Khimani in which she revealed that Kashyap has denied all charges against him and provided proof that he was in Sri Lanka during the time of the incident. The filmmaker was summoned by Mumbai Police on October 1 and underwent eight hours of questioning.

The actress's lawyer Nitin Satpute revealed that he has filed an application for a lie detector test on the actress's behalf which read, "Mr. Kashyap has lied before police in his statement.. My Lawyer is moving an application to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector & Polygraph Test of Mr. Kashyap to find out the truth. Today application will be filed to the police station, for the interest of Justice."

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani's statement read, "Mr Anurag Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. Mr Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."

The statement further claimed that the allegations have been made to vilify the filmmaker and he demands strict action to be taken for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too movement. "Mr Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Mr Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him," she said.

Last month, the actress took to Twitter to claim that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation the director had dismissed as “baseless”. Police have invoked IPC sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) against the “Gangs of Wasseypur” filmmaker.

Earlier this week, the actress and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale had met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap. They had stated that they will protest if no action is taken against him.

