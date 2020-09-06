Actress Samyuktha Hegde alleges abuse during workout in park

Actress Samyuktha Hegde has alleged that a woman tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing
workout clothes. She also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her as a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in the Kannada film industry.
The incident took place at a park near Agara lake in the city on Friday, and the woman who has been accused by Hegde has been identified as Kavitha Reddy, a Congress leader.
"The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake...There are witnesses and more video evidence I request you to look into this #thisisWRONG," Hegde said in a tweet tagging the city police.
View this post on Instagram
Video 1 and 2, you can see the lady clearly (kavitha reddy) charging at my friend and attempting to hit her Video 3: after she tried to assault my friend, when we were waiting for the police to arrive some People in the park who knew her started supporting her and playing moral police and asking us if it is our culture to wear sports wear Video 4: this man in the red checkered shirt and about 10 men with her arrived right before the police did and started threatening us. His name is Anil, and you can clearly hear him threatening me. In my line of work even false news is enough to destroy my career and he threatened me exactly of that and the police stood there and just watched. This is when i decided to go live and have our side of the story put out there in the open After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practicing our hoolahoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends Was extremely disappointed with how the police who came to the location behaved , like nothing was wrong and spoke to her with respect while asked us to be quite. The cops stood there while her mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv) Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this When we went to the police station, everyone there already knew her and spoke to her nicely and saw us like we were wrong. The only police who spoke to us with some respect and told her she was wrong was the inspector is the hsr police station muni reddy, he asked us both to file our respective complaints and he left. We wrote the complaint and gave it to the police. The police present there refused to give us an acknowledgement for the same. Its not easy being strong around people who are trying to break you, and having to listen to so many people harass us for doing nothing. THIS IS JUST WRONG I request you all for your support 💛 @blrcitypolice #thisiswrong #punishkavithareddy
Along with the tweet Hegde has even posted a video, where she and her friends can be seen arguing with Reddy, who then can be seen purportedly rushing towards one of the girls to attack her, but cools down.
Hegde in a long instagram video about the incident has accused Reddy of abusing and trying to acck them. "We were doing hula hoop...the woman (Reddy) tried to attack us...this is wrong," she says adding that the objection was regarding her dress as she was wearing a sports bra and pants.
Reddy, on her part has said that her objection was regarding playing music and dancing in the park, which is not allowed, and accused Hegde and her friends of abusing the park guard and her.
"So Stripping off in Public for no real reason but only to do a live video and avoid going to Police Station is some Great deed? Abusing a poor Guard who works. all day long is the behaviour of so called Celebrity? Calling some one Bloody Bitch for telling rules is Cool?" Reddy had tweeted.
"Abusing an ordinary hardworking guard is the quality of a B Grade Celebrity Samyukta Hegde! Elite High ClassMentality who can't follow rules but will abuse for stating rules...," she said in another tweet.