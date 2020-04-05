Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actress Ankita Lokhande's complex sealed after a resident tests positive for coronavirus

Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande's apartment complex has been sealed by BMC after a resident tested positive for coronavirus. According to a report in TOI, the person had returned from Spain and tested negative at the airport. However, he was asked to stay in quarantine. On 12th day of the isolation, he showed symptoms and was taken to the hospital. While he has tested positive, the man's wife has tested negative.

Along with actress Ankita Lokhande, other actors like Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij and Mishkat Verma also live in the same copmplex in Malad, Mumbai. the report in TOI stated, "A man, who stays in the D-wing, returned from Spain earlier this month. He tested negative at the airport and was advised self-quarantine for 15 days. However, on the 12th day, he developed symptoms of coronavirus, and was taken to the hospital along with his wife."

Confirming the news, actress Ashita said, "Yes, a resident in my wing tested positive and is currently in a quarantine facility. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. The BMC officials have been extremely helpful. Earlier today, my mother-in-law exhausted her medicines and the medical stores close by didn’t have the stock. So, one BMC official collected a list of medicines from every flat and bought them for us. They have been keeping a close watch on everyone to ensure that we are safe. Of course, these are tough times for all of us, but we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone’s safety. We have been asked to maintain no contact with outsiders. We are also following the WHO guidelines to keep the deadly virus at bay."

Earlier, TV actor Sushant Singh's society has been quarantined by the BMC after a COVID-19 positive case was found in the adjacent tower in their society. The actor and his wife Molina Singh took to social media to share the photos and also lauded BMC for sanitizing the area and taking precautionary measures to contain the virus from spreading. In a post on Facebook, Molina revealed that all the gates of their society have been locked and even the vendors are allowed till the outside gate after the incident.

She wrote, "So now, My society has been quarantined! Adjacent tower, confirm case.#staysafe #staypositive" In another post she said, "Vigilant police outside since last evening. BMC has sanitized the area. ( Lift ,staircase,lobby ) . Essential deliveries allowed only upto society gates. Good job #BMC #maharashtrapolice"

The pandemic coronavirus has been slowly and steadily spreading its wings in India. As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a 21-day lockdown in the country and has asked everyone to stay at home till April 15. This lockdown has severely hit the daily wage workers in the country who are left with no work and no way to head back to their hometowns or villages. The state and the central government is doing its best to ensure that the basic needs of these people are fulfilled.

