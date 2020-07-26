Nithiin- Shalini Mehendi and Sangeet Ceremony: Pictures of the couple look straight out of a fairytale

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILKUMAR53267 Nithiin- Shalini Mehendi and Sangeet Ceremony

Popular Tollywood actor Nithiin Reddy and Shalini Kandurkari's pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun and fans are drooling over their photos and videos. The actor is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Shalini on 26 July at 8:30 pm in Hyderabad. On Saturday, the couple celebrated their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies and looked straight out of a fairytale. Their pictures broke the internet in which the couple was seen enjoying with their families and dancing their hearts out. For the sangeet, Shalini looked gorgeous in a red-pink lehenga by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil while Nithiin stole the limelight in his royal blue sherwani.

Mehendi artist Jigna Mehta shared many inside pictures from Nithiin and Shali's pre-wedding ceremonies. In one picture, the soon-to-be-bride can be seen flaunting her Mehendi. Another picture showed her enjoying the special moment with actor Nithiin. Pictures of their family members getting henna designs on their hands have also gone viral. Check out the pictures here-

Nithiin and Shalini got engaged recently on July 23rd. The actor took to Twitter to share a photo of his engagement with girlfriend Shalini and wrote, "Aaaand ENGAGED!!" Reacting to the tweeted, actors Varun Tej Konidela, Raashi Khanna, Lakshmi Manchu, Sushanth, Payal Ghosh, Brahmaji and others posted congratulatory messages.

Also, actor Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram recently visited the couple to bless them as they begin their new journey. The actor shared their photos on social media and wrote, "A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me."

Nithiin and Shalini were supposed to get married on April 16 but the date was pushed forward due to the COVID19 pandemic. They were supposed to have a dream destination wedding in Dubai. The duo has been dating each other for nearly eight years. She has studied MBA in London.

Nithiin is the son of noted Tollywood producer Sudhakar Reddy. He will soon begin shooting for his film Rang De after wrapping up the wedding. The film is being directed by Venky Atluri and also stars Keerthi Suresh. He will also be seen in a film with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

