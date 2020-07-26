NithiinShalini Wedding: See first pictures of newlywed couple Nithiin and Shalini from marriage ceremony

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NITHIINFANSS #NithiinShalini Wedding: See first pictures of newlywed couple Nithiin and Shahlini from marriage ceremony

After the beautiful mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, Telugu actor Nithiin got married to his ladylove Shalini on July 26 in Hyderabad at 8: 30 pm. The wedding took place in the presence of family and a few close friends amid the lockdown guidelines imposed by the Telangana government. Reports suggest that Nithiin and Shalini got married at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and that the families of the couple had invited only limited guests. Before their lockdown wedding, the couple got engaged on July 23 at Nithiin's residence in Hyderabad

The first pictures of the newlywed couple from their wedding ceremony have made it across social media.

While the groom Nithiin was seen wearing a red sherwani, the gorgeous bride Shalini glowed in a South Indian attire. Shalini is an MBA graduate who studied in the United Kingdom (UK) and the couple has known each other for several years.

Ahead of the wedding, the makers shared a teaser of Nithiin’s upcoming film Rang De, which also stars Keerthy Suresh. Sharing the video, Nithiin thanked the makers. He wrote, “Thank you very much team #RangDe for making this day, extra special.”

Directed by Venky Atluri, Rang De is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage