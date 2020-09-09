Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANAV.MANGLANI,RHEA_CHAKRABORT Actor Nikhil Dwivedi says 'When all this is over we would like to work with you, Rhea Chakraborty'

Actor Nikhil Dwivedi of Tamanchey fame came out in support of actress Rhea Chakraborty as she got arrested in the drugs case in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He took to Twitter to reveal that he doesn't know her but would like to work with her after this all is over. He tweeted, "When all this is over we would like to work with you, Rhea Chakraborty."

Nikhil Dwivedi tweeted, "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful..how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea"

Later, when a Twitter user asked him not to make a hero out of a person who has confessed of procuring drugs ane consuming them, Nikhil wrote, "Have the courts convicted her? Incase they do, we shall wait for her to do time and reform. In case she doesnt reform then I shall take my words back. But the media & public needs to stop passing judgment. My support is for #Innocentuntilprovenguilty & not for #RheaChakraborty"

On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty's tshirt attracted much attention as she waved after her arrest. Her tshirt read, "Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Let's smash the patriarchy, Me and You." Many Bollywood celebrities came out in support of Rhea Chakraborty and shared the same quote on their timelines. On the other hand, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and the late actor's family expressed their happiness over the arrest. While Ankita called it 'Justice', Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti said, "God id with us."

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Charaborty, but later declined to take her into its own custody and instead sought 14-day judicial custody, which was granted. The NCB made the sensational arrest shortly after 3.30 pm as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, capping three days of tough grilling and intense speculation.

Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said NCB Deputy Director M.A. Jain.

