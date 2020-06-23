Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMITDAS/IMDB Actor Namit Das no one can ever lie to Mira Nair

Actor Namit Das has two projects with acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, and he says you can never lie to her. He has acted, sung and composed songs for Mira's "A Suitable Boy". Namit also plays a key role in "Monsoon Wedding Musical".

"Everything about Mira is so aesthetically solid. My association with her has become very deep because of the two projects that I am involved in. I am not going to say it was easy, but I will say it was satisfying and I have learnt a lot. You always learn in her presence," Namit told IANS.

Further talking about his experience of working with Mira, he said: "I can't even tell you how Mira communicates with her actors. Such beautiful words she chooses. But making music was equally beautiful, especially writing lyrics with my mom was really fun."

"Mira is one of those special people in the world who understands human relationships. She knows human beings so well. That's why you can never lie to her. You have to be truthful. She forces you to be the best version of yourself. You cannot be lazy. That's one of the best things about her. You have to bring your A game to the table each time," she added.

He has donned many hats for "A Suitable Boy".

"When your focus is right, everything becomes easy. You have to live in that moment. You have to be true to that moment. And everything will become easy. And only then will you able to focus on multiple jobs," said the actor.

Namit would also love to collaborate with his father Chandan Dass, who is a renowned gazal singer.

"I don't know whether my father would be interested. But that's a father-son thing -- you would understand," he said.

