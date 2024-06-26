Wednesday, June 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Actor Nagarjuna apologises to specially-abled fan pushed by bodyguard after backlash | WATCH

Actor Nagarjuna apologises to specially-abled fan pushed by bodyguard after backlash | WATCH

Recently, a video of Nagarjuna went viral on social media after which he was criticised a lot. The actor's bodyguard had pushed the fan which had angered social media users.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2024 20:11 IST
Nagarjuna
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Nagarjuna apologised to specially-abled fan that was pushed by his guard

South cinema's popular actor Nagarjuna was recently spotted at the airport. The actor was seen with that fan at Mumbai airport, due to which a big controversy had arisen in the past days. A few days ago also Nagarjuna was spotted at Mumbai airport, where one of his disabled fans was pushed by the bodyguard. After this, the video went viral on social media and the actor was facing a lot of criticism. Now the actor met that fan again, whose video is trending on social media. Along with meeting, the actor has also confessed his mistake. 

Nagarjuna hugs the specially-abled fan

In the video that has surfaced, you can see that as soon as Nagarjuna sees the disabled fan, he comes to him, after which he hugs him. The matter does not stop here, he talks to him lovingly. The disabled fan starts folding his hands to him, on which he clearly says, 'It was not your mistake, it was my mistake.' The fan becomes happy on hearing this. Even before this, the actor has apologised for this incident through social media. He had said that such a mistake would never happen again in the future. This tweet of the actor also went viral. At present, after the new video surfaced, things seem to be getting better.

Watch the video here:

People's reaction

At the same time, many people are still criticising the actor. Some say that the actor has apologised after being criticised. Not only this, many people say that after the embarrassment has happened, there is no point in clarifying. Many people are speaking ill of Nagarjuna. One person wrote, 'Everyone has given a tough time, only then has he improved.' Another person wrote in the comment, 'This is the power of social media.' At the same time, many fans have come in support of Nagarjuna and are reprimanding those who troll him.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan's cameo to Shraddha-Rajkummar's return, takeaways from 'Stree 2' teaser

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Celebrities News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement