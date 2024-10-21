Abram Khan had the cutest reaction to Paps' 'Shah Rukh sir ko salam bolna' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Abram Khan with his father Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's younger son Abram remains in the limelight on social media for his cuteness. Like his elder siblings Aryan and Suhana, he is also one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood and his pictures and videos often go viral. Just like his father, whenever Abram is spotted in Mumbai, he attracts the attention of the fans. Meanwhile, another video of Abram is going viral, in which the paparazzi can be seen requesting him and the star kid's reaction to the paps is now going viral.

Paps' special request to Abram

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani recently shared a video of Abram Khan, in which he is sitting in his car and his car is surrounded by paps. When Abram was about to leave, the shutterbugs bid him farewell and said, "Goodbye... take care of yourself", hearing this from the paps, AbRam also responded warmly. After this, the camera person also made a special request to the star kid. The pap asked Abram to convey his greetings to his superstar father. The pap said, "SRK sir ko salam bolna". Abram nodded in agreement to this and now this reaction of the star kid is going viral.

Watch the video here:

Whenever Shah Rukh-Gauri's youngest son Abram is spotted publicly, he grabs all the limelight. Social media users are commenting on the star kid's reaction and comparing him to his father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his upcoming project 'King', which reportedly stars his daughter Suhana Khan alongside him and Munjya star Abhay Verma will also be a part of the project. Shah Rukh had talked about 'King' for the first time at the Locarno Film Festival and said- "It's an action drama, it's a Hindi film. It will be interesting. I wanted to do such a film for a while, and I actually wanted to do such a film for seven, or eight years. We felt Sujoy would be the right choice because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct."

