'It is false news...,' Remo D'Souza, Lizelle D'Souza react to fraud allegations

Choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza have been accused of fraud of Rs 12 crore. Several media reports claimed that Remo, his wife and five others had cheated a dance group. Last Saturday, a case of fraud of Rs 12 crore was registered against all of them in Thane district. However, now the National award-winning choreographer has reacted to these allegations against him and called them false.

Choreographer, actor and director Remo has shared a post on Instagram, 'We have come to know through several media reports that a complaint has been filed against us. It has been claimed that we have cheated a dance group. I regret to say that such news is being published about us. We want to inform everyone that there is no truth in these reports. These are all false news and people are spreading rumours about us'.

Remo D'Souza further wrote, 'We are leaving our case on time. In this case, we will fully cooperate with the authorities. We will help them as we have been doing so far. I am grateful to my family, friends and fans for supporting me. The way they shower love on us means a lot to us.

According to media reports, this case of fraud against Remo, his wife and others was registered on the complaint of a 26-year-old dancer. An official said that on October 16, a case was registered against Remo, Lizelle and five people at Mira Road police station under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (fraud) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR report, the complainant and his group were allegedly cheated between the years 2018 and July 2024. He said that the group performed and won a television show and the accused allegedly pretended as if the group was theirs and claimed the prize money of Rs 12 crore.

