Abhishek Banerjee faced challenges mouthing Bengali dialogues in 'Stories On The Next Page'

Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee recently opened up on his experience of working on the soon-to-be-released OTT film 'Stories On The Next Page'. The micro-anthology film, which features three short stories, stars Abhishek Bannerjee, Ditipriya Roy, Namit Das, Bhupendra Jadawat, Veebha Anand, Renuka Shahane, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Syed Raza.

Abhishek shared how Bengali actress Ditipriya helped him with Bangla dialogues during the course of filming. He said, "It was a ball working on this one, working with an upcoming star from Bengal, Ditipriya Roy was really special. Also, I had many lines in Bangla and initially I was nervous but she really helped me through the process. Glad I got to share the screen with her."

The film, directed by debutante director Brinda Mitra, features three stories - 'Balloo and Mowgli', 'Reunion' and 'Sunshower'. Each story delves into a different relationship with the theme of 'Closure' at its heart.

Talking about working with the director on the project, the 'Paatal Lok' actor further said, "What can I say about being directed by Brinda. During her college years, I was her theatre teacher and we shared good two years in college working on different plays and discussing scripts. I feel so proud today because I was directed by my student. Brinda, you have come a really long way and I wish you all the best for all your future endeavours."

'Stories On The Next Page', produced by Prateek Chakravorty of Pramod Films and Mainak Sen of Deep Films, is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on May 6.