Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan thanks fans for wishes with heartfelt video: Absolutely overwhelmed

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID19 positive on July 11 along with father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. He survived the deadly disease and has now returned home completely recovered. Taking to his social media, Junior Bachchan thanked his fans for all the love and wishes they showered him with during the tough days and said that he is "Absolutely overwhelmed." Sharing a video, Abhishek wrote, "Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL."

In the video, he said, "I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude"

Reacting to the heartfelt video, many Bollywood celebrities also praised the actor. Hrithik Roshan commented, "This is so sweet." Sister Shweta Bachchan also expressed gratitude for the fans' love. She wrote, "How lovely so much love for you." Abhishek's Breathe co-star Amit Sadh commented with heart and hug emojis.

"A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!" tweeted Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday, to confirm his discharge.

Post his return, Shweta Bachchan shared a childhood photo of Abhishek with a bheart emoji. Reacting to the same, Abhishek wrote, "Love you."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage