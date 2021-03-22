Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CARRYMINAT Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull to feature CarryMinati's single Yalgaar

CarryMinati's rap single "Yalgaar", composed by Wily Frenzy, will serve as the theme track of upcoming biopic, "The Big Bull", starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz. "Excited to be working with Ajay Devgn once again and this time in regards to my second passion after gaming- music. I am very excited for this adapted version to be released soon and looking forward to a lot of love & support from the audience on it," CarryMinati, or Ajey Nagar, tells IANS.

"Yalgaar" was one of the biggest independent singles released last year, with its video becoming one of the most-watched online videos globally within the first 24 hours of release. As of today it has more than 200 million views.

"The original track originated from the stance of a revolt whereas the adapted version highlights ingenuity and drive. Although we have maintained the belligerent ambiance of the track throughout," he adds.

"Yalgaar" was a follow-up to CarryMinati's roast video, "YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End", which had become the first and the fastest Indian YouTube video to reach 10 million likes, and the second-most liked video around the globe in the first 24 hours.

Watch Yalgaar song here:

Recently the 21-year-old social media icon was roped in for the Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer thriller-drama "Mayday" to essay the role of a social media sensation.

The trailer of the film was dropped on the internet on Friday. With an intriguing plot, the trailer rides on drama and Bachchan looks ambitious in this anticipated project. Sharing the trailer on social media, he wrote, "This was not just a scam, it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now (sic)."

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, The Big Bull also stars Ram Kapoor, Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz in supporting roles. The film shoot began in September 2019 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was delayed and skipped a theatrical release. It will stream worldwide on 8 April 2021 on Disney+Hotstar.

-with IANS inputs