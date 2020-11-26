Image Source : INSTAGRAM/QUEEN.82.QUEEN Abhishek Bachchan looks unrecognisable as he transforms into Bob Biswas for shoot | Pics

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who flew to Kolkata earlier this week is currently occupied with the shooting of his very next upcoming thriller flick 'Bob Biswas'. A few pictures of Abhishek from the sets of 'Bob Biswas' hit the internet and in the latest avatar, he is looking unrecognisable. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh.

The photos from the sets showed the actor donned in a blue shirt and dark pants, wearing a ‘Bob Biwas wig.’ He can be seen sporting thick, square-framed, large glasses. Film Bob Biswas, in which Abhishek plays the titular role, is a standalone film with a 'Kahaani' connection.

Bob Biswas is a cold-blooded contract killer, a character that was introduced in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Kahaani.

Meanwhile, in the viral pictures, we can also see Chitrangada wearing a blue saree along with a red blouse. Abhishek and Chitrangada are joined by a little boy, who seemed to be playing their son in the movie. Earlier on Wednesday, Chitrangada had shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she prepared for the shoot. “On set .. face paint on ! Yayy #bobbiswas #boundscript #cityofjoy #happytobebackatwork,” she captioned the post.

Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. In November last year, Shah Rukh had tweeted: "Bob Biswas is coming to 'kill it!'". The film is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

However, the first schedule of Bob Biswas has kicked off in January but was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film went on floors on January 24, 2020.