Abhishek Bachchan shares before and after pictures of his haircut, Hrithik Roshan says 'Kya Baat'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan hares before and after pictures of his haircut, Hrithik Roshan says 'Kya Baat'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday stepped out for a haircut and captured the moments for his followers on social media. Abhishek posted a 'before and after' collage of two pictures on Instagram, to reveal his makeover. He also hinted that the crop was necessary for a role."Before and after ! Time to get back to work," Abhishek captioned the image.

His post caught actor Anupam Kher's attention. Kher, who is bald, quipped: "I wish I could also post a pic of before and after.", Actor Hrithik Roshan, who has worked with Junior Bachchan in two film Main Prem Ki Dewani Hoon and Dhoom 2, alsi praised the new hairstyle and worte "Kya baat."

After recovering from Covid-19, Abhishek also marked his presence at filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta's engagement ceremony recently. He spotted carrying a mask in his hand. Pictures of the actor went viral on the internet in which he can be seen posing with the newlyweds.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in "The Big Bull" and "Ludo". he was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadow and viewers lauded his performance. Talking about working in a web show, he said, "There were several challenges we faced when we started to flesh out Avi. (Director) Mayank Sharma and I spent weeks, if not months working on all his characteristics and nuances. There was much debate and discussion. We tried our best to make him as relatable as possible. We wanted the viewers to feel that maybe they could know somebody like Avi. He was not designed as your archetypical 'Hero'."

"Breathe: Into The Shadows" was released on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video, with Abhishek, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher leading the show.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage