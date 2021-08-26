Abhishek Bachchan resumes shoot with fractured hand, says 'Mard ko dard nahin hota'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan resumes shoot with fractured hand

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has injured his right hand during the shoot of his next film in Chennai. The actor had to rush back to Mumbai for surgery and has now resumed his work. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were spotted at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which had led to the rumours that Abhishek has been hospitalised. Now sharing a picture of his fractured hand, the actor confirmed that he had a 'freak accident' last Wednesday.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota!

Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little."

He concluded by thanking his fans for their wishes. "Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages," he said.

Many Bollywood celebrities wished Abhishek Bachchan's speedy recovery. His Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh commented, "Get well soon my brother." Sonali Bendre, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and others dropped red hearts on Junior Bachchan's post. Bobby Deol said, "Hope you get well soon" while sister Shweta Nanda called him the "Best patient ever." Sikander Kher commented, "Never looked better.. mask and sling are a vibe."

This isn't the first time when Abhishek Bachchan had fractured his hand. The actor sported a fractured hand during the promotions of his film Dhppm 3 with Aamir Khan as well. He has also fractured a finger of his left hand earlier.

On the professional front, Abhishek will next be seen in Bob Biswas opposite Chitrangada Singh. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film is a spin-off of "Kahaani", and based on the fictional character of that name who became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan hit, "Kahaani".

Abhishek will also feature in the forthcoming film "Dasvi" directed by Tushar Jalota alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami acts as a uniformed police official Jyoti Deshwal