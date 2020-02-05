Shweta Nanda shares throwback childhood photo to wish Abhishek Bachchan on his 44th birthday

Shweta Nanda Instagram Instagram post Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 44th birthday today. Friends and fans of the actor have been pouring their birthday wishes on social media. But out all the wishes for Abhishek, Shweta decided to treat the netizens with an adorable throwback picture with Abhishek. In the photo, young Abhishek and Shweta could be seen playing with a toy bike. Abhishek is seen sitting on the bike while Shweta tried to get it from him so that she could play with it.

Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, "Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two,"

Abhishek thanked Shweta and wrote, "Love you G! "

Abhishek started off the birthday celebration with his family. Aishwarya shared pictures where Abhishek could be seen with her, Aradhya, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan also shared a throwback picture and wished Abhishek. Farah wrote, "Looking after u since 2004 happiest birthday @bachchan I will always b fussing about u, cutting ur food into bite sizes, straightening ur shirts n smoothening ur hair.. deal with it pls"

Ajay Devgn shared his birthday wishes on Twitter and tweeted, "Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Here’s wishing you loads of good wishes & love. Have a great one"

Thank you so much AJ. Lots of love. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 5, 2020

Abhishek's Manmarziya co-star Vicky Kaushal shared an Instagram story to wish him on his birthday.