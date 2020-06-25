Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUAGGARWAL 'Aashiqui' girl Anu Aggarwal talks about 'ill-treatment' in Bollywood, says 'I relate to Sushant Singh Rajput'

The shocking death of Sushant Singh Rajput has struck a debate on nepotism in the Bollywood industry yet again. Many from the industry itself are coming forward to share their experience as an outsider. Adding on to the list is now the name of actress Anu Aggarwal who is popularly known for playing the lead role in Mahesh Bhatt directorial film 'Aashiqui.' In a recent interview, the actress who has been away from the silver screen opened up about how she was 'ill-treated' by a section of the film industry. Anu, who had a short-lived career said that there was no one to take a stand for and she was made to feel like an outsider despite the fact that she delivered back to back hits.

Opening up about the aftermath of the success of her 1990 film, Anu in an interview with Pinkvilla said, "Always. The thing is I don't know what to say. The aftermath of success is something that I had to deal with. Logon ki jealousy, woh ill treat karna shuru kar dete hai. I was stuck with the aftermath of that. I could hardly ever become arrogant, I was wondering how do I handle people."

Image Source : GOOGLE Anu Aggarwal in Aashiqui

Anu, who has given hits like Khal-Naaikaa, King Uncle and Return of Jewel Thief, etc revealed how she was once removed from the lead category to the supporting category in an award show. She continued, "I got nominated... Later, someone told me that at one award show, the jury saw my name and asked 'yeh kaun hai, iske maa baap kaun hai, pata nahi kahan ki ladki hai' and they removed my name from the lead actress category and put me in supporting actress category. I was not a supporting actress in it. I just went home and cried at night. I did not tell anyone. I wondered where am I? Koi value nahi karta. What is the reason behind it? Is it jealousy?"

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, she said that she totally relates to him and says "for somebody who is from outside the industry, that is why I relate to Sushant, you are treated as an outcast." Talking about the film Aashiqui, it was a romantic drama and starred Rahul Roy in the lead role. The songs of the film played a crucial role in making it successful. The sequel Aashiqui 2' came in the year 2013 and starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles.

Sailing in the same boat, actor Abhay Deol recently shared his experience of how he and Farhan Akhtar were 'demoted' to the supporting actor category while Hrithik Roshan's still included in the lead actor category for their film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.' Taking to Instagram he wrote, "There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I, of course, boycotted the awards but Farhan was OK with it."

For the unversed, the 'Chhichhore' actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was suffering from depression and even took treatment from Hinduja Hospital.

