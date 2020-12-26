Aap Ki Adalat: Salman Khan, India TV editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma do push-ups together

Salman Khan, India TV editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma do push-ups together

Superstar Salman Khan always brings happiness and joy to the room. The actor appeared on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat and got candid about his personal and professional life. From answering the million-dollar question about his marriage to walking down the memory lane about his Bollywood journey, the actor had a lot to share with the viewers.

Just when India TV editor-in-chief and chairman Rajat Sharma geared up to throw his volley of questions at the superstar, he told him that he would like to do his fitness test first. Next thing, the duo did some push-ups together and proved they are fit as a fiddle.

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Even at the age of 52, the actor pulls off any stunt and action scenes with grace. There is hardly anyone who doesn’t swoon watching him shirtless and flaunting his muscular body. The superstar frequently treats his fans with pictures and videos of him working out in the gym.

While on the show, the superstar also opened up about his court cases and his love life. He revealed that he doesn't give up on things and people easily.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. The film also starred Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep Kichcha.

Now he is gearing up for the release for his next cop-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was supposed to hit the screens on Eid this year but was delayed due to COVID19. Now, it is expected to release on Eid 2021. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

