Aap ki Adalat Highlights: Salman Khan gets candid and charms all

Image Source : INDIA TV Salman Khan on Aap ki Adalat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan revealed several unknown facts about his personal and professional life in India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat. In the show the Dabanng actor had to face some unexpected questions from India TV's Editor-in-Chief and chairman Rajat Sharma.

In the interview, Salman revealed why he never did a kissing scene on-screen. The actor said that no script in the world is enough convincing to demand a kissing scene. He then went on to talk about the kissing scene in 'Maine Pyaar Kia'. In the movie, Salman kisses actress Bhagyashree's lipstick. Calling it best kissing scene in the history, Salman said that if an actress is playing his girlfriend onscreen, then why should anyone else watch them sharing a kiss. "If I will do a kiss scene in a film, then other filmmakers will also demand the same," he added.

The actor also spilled the beans about his first salary. Salman said he was a background dancer for an event in Taj Hotel for which he got Rs 75.

On the other hand, when Rajat Sharma asked about his marriage plans, Salman said that there was a time when he thought that he will get married, however, it didn't happen. He then went on to mention Jodhpur case and Mumbai hit-and-run case and said that it is not the correct time to think about marriage.

During the episode, Salman even shared an incident that happened on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai and then was blown out of proportion later.

Talking about the new reports of him hitting Katrina on seeing her in a short dress, the actor said that he only asked the actress to change the dress as it was tight-fitted. He said that when required even Katrina gives him suggestions about his sartorial choices. Salman then went on to say that this can even be the case of PR gimmick.

Salman also said that his favourite actors are 'Govinda' and 'Dilip Kumar'.

Talking about Baghban, Salman revealed the reaction of his father Salim Khan after he watched the movie. The actor said that now he can't do such roles. However, the film was 'pure' and it worked well, he added.

Next thing, the duo did some push-ups together and proved they are fit as a fiddle.