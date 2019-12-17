Aamir Khan's daughter Ira raises the mercury level with her latest photoshoot

Ira Khan's photoshoot pictures will stun you

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is in no mood to be an actor as her interest lies in production work and direction. The diva has already directed a play starring Hazel Keech, which is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea. The star kid, who prefers to stay away from the limelight is an avid user of Instagram and keeps on giving her social media fam a sneak-peek into her life.

Lately, the star kid did a photoshoot leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. She sent the internet into meltdown by sharing her gorgeous photos. Ira looked ethereal in a royal blue thigh-high slit satin gown as she strikes different poses.

“Can I drive this jeep? Edited: May I drive this jeep?'' she wrote sharing the first photo.

''What a view,'' she captioned the other three photos.

Ira and the view!

What a beauty!

Her followers went gaga on seeing her ravishing photos. Comments praising her look poured in. ''Future bollywood queen.. Insha Allah,'' wrote a fan. ''That's a killer pic'' commented a user, ''bahut Khoobsurat,'' wrote another.

Sharing a glimpse of her play, Ira wrote, ''8 shows in Bombay! What a feeling. Thank you so much to everyone who came out and watched our production!''.

Earlier wishing her half-brother Azad on his birthday, Ira posted a couple of pictures alongside the caption, ''You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up!''.

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter from first wife Reena Dutta. He also has a son Junaid with his first wife. Azad is Aamir's son from his second wife Kiran Rao.