Aamir Khan pens heartfelt note on Marathi teacher's demise: You will be sorely missed

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan mourned the death of his Marathi teacher and penned down an emotional note for him. Mr. Suhas Limaye, Khan's teacher, passed away on Wednesday. Recalling his fond memories with him, Aamir shared that he is 'deeply saddenned.'

He wrote, "I am deeply saddenned to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr. Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of the best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and you desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spend together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too. Thank you. You will be sorely missed, Sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family"

Aamir Khan started taking Marathi lessons from Mr. Suhas Limaye for his TV show Satyamev Jayate. It is said that it was Atul Kulkarni who had reportedly helped Aamir find a tutor.

In an old interview, Limaye had told PTI, "It is just a month that we have started. We have done eight lessons as of now. But I anticipate that as we go further, Aamir will ask a lot of questions. I got a fair idea of his intellect when I was teaching him how to frame questions. Though we had just started, he asked me if the same could be posed in some other way too."

He added, "What he meant was that in spoken Marathi, grammatical rules could be broken. I told him that he has jumped several lessons ahead in one go. It was also a fair indication of what was in store for me as a teacher from a sincere, and intellectual student like Aamir"

Limaye had also said that Aamir Khan as a student is very sincere, studious, honest and a perfectionist. He said, "Aamir could have easily done without learning Marathi. But he publicly accepted that he was ashamed that he did not know Marathi. Accepting it and making a special effort to learn the language is commendable and worth emulating."

