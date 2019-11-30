Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple in Amritsar amidst Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. Watch viral photos, videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple in Amritsar amidst Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently in Punjab shooting for his next film Laal Singh Chaddha, visited Amritsar to seek the blessing of Wahe Guruji at the Golden Temple. The photos and videos of the actor entering the holy shrine have gone viral on the internet. As per the traditions, the actor can be seen wearing a scarf on his head before entering the temple. Aamir is surrounded by his bodyguards from all sides as the mob tries to reach out to him. As he enters the main temple, the actor seeks blessing for his next film and also enjoys the prasad. Have a look.

Actor Aamir Khan offers prayers at Gurudwara Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. He is in Punjab for shooting of his upcoming film #LalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/jyZMW6LzWQ — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Earlier in November, Aamir Khan surprised his fans with the first look of the film Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, he will be stepping into the shoes of a sardar and is seen donning a turban in the first poster. The actor unveiled his first look in which he can be seen sitting on the berth of the train with his eyes twinkling, bearded face, pink turban matched with his pink checkered shirt and grey trousers. Captioning the poster, Aamir wrote, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha." Have a look:

Laal Singh Chaddha is said to be the Hindi remake of the 1994 hit Forrest Gump and the actor will be seen playing the role originally played by Tom Hanks. It is also said that the actor is on a special diet these days to come in shape of a younger character by losing 20 kilos for his role. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Earlier, a source close to the development informed a media publication, “The actor (Aamir Khan) follows a special diet consisting of sabzi roti and some protein intake. He will also undergo the training for his look after September. As of now, Aamir is involving himself in the overall creative aspects for the project.”

