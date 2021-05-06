Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAHANA KUMRA Aahana Kumra, Anupam Kher's short film 'Happy Birthday' bags nominations at NY film fest

The short film "Happy Birthday", featuring Aahana Kumra and Anupam Kher, has bagged multiple nominations at the New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF). While Anupam and Aahana are in contention for Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively, the film has also secured nomination in the Best Short Film category. Prasad Kadam has bagged a nomination for the Best Director award.

Talking about the same, Aahana said "It always feels incredible to be appreciated because an artist puts so much effort into making the film. This project is very close to my heart. I am so grateful and thrilled to be nominated at such a prestigious Film Festival, and I hope the team wins big."

The film marked Aahana and Anupam's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.The film recently made it to the final of the Paris Play Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Aahana recently celebrated with her close friends and family members amid COVID-19 pandemic. The actress took to her social media and uploaded pictures from the special occasion where she is seen posing before a cake with her parents.

She also updated her fans about her covid recovery. Aahana posted a picture sitting in a park, dressed in a grey T-shirt and denim shorts. She wrote about how she is recovering from Covid and added that "doing nothing" is actually the "best" for her at this point in time.

On the professional front, Aahana is a part of Madhur Bhandarkar's film, "India Lockdown." The actress has also bagged the remake of French television drama "Call My Agent!".

While Anupam in the other hand, had started the shooting for his next project Moh Maya, which impressively will be the 519th project of his career.