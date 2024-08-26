Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
  5. A look at Jim Sarbh's alleged love life with Zoya Hussain | Birthday Special

Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh remains in the headlines for his performances and statements. Another thing that keeps the man in the headlines is his alleged love lift with Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2024 5:00 IST
Jim Sarbh with Zoya Hussain
Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh has created a niche for himself in the entertainment industry with charm and hard work, The actor turned 37 today and on the occasion, let's know about his alleged love life with Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain. In the entertainment industry, the news of linkups and breakups is not hidden from anyone. But somehow this couple has still been able to keep their relationship out of people's scanners.  

For those who don't know, Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh have been in the headlines for the past few days. If reports are to be believed, they are dating each other for the last 3 years. Both of them impressed people with a music video. Their chemistry in this song was very much liked. Since then their friendship has remained a part of the discussion. If reports are to be believed, both have been dating since the year 2022. Moreover, recently Zoya broke the silence on the news of dating.

Zoya was last seen in Manoj Bajpayee's film Bhaiyaaji. Her acting in this film was well-liked. While people are crazy about social media at this age, Zoya stays away from social media. In an interview, Zoya was asked about her relationship with Jim. 'This is personal, this is my personal life. I don't know what is being written about me so I don't know what to say.' Zoya further said- It is true that Jim and I are very good friends. We are also very close," said the actor.  Also, Zoya said that Jim is also a very good cook.

Let us tell you that Zoya and Jim have never worked together in any film, but both of them together made a series Crew Cut. In which the story of the people working behind the film set was shown. Zoya talked about this project on Instagram. Zoya is less active on social media. She only shares things about her work. She does not like to share about her personal life. On the other hand, Jim is active on Instagram but is selective in sharing his personal details. He was last seen in Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Made In Heaven 2 and Rani Mukherjee starrer Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. He has not yet revealed the details about his next project. 

Also Read: Mona Singh joins the cast of Netflix's award-winning series 'Kohraa' Season 2

