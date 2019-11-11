83: Ranveer Singh shares new look performing Kapil Dev's popular 'Natraj' shot

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film 83 which happens to be the biopic on ace Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev. The actor Ranveer Singh who will be seen stepping into his shoes has shared a new look from the film and it will definitely catch your attention. The actor perfectly performs the popular 'Nataraj' shot and blew away our Monday blues. His looks completely looked like that of the legendary cricketer and it will be apt to say that the still has increased our excitement level for the film.

The picture in which he is seen pulling off the iconic shot with ease has been shared on Instagram by the actor himself with a caption that read "NATRAJ SHOT #RanveerAsKapil @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany." Have a look:

This isn't the first time we have seen him doing the same as previously during the same in some pictures taken during the shooting of the film which has been shot in Dharamshala and London respectively. Meanwhile, have a look at the previous picture of the actor's look from the film here:

Talking about the film, it will revolve around Kapil Dev's journey along with the Indian cricket team as they lifted the Cricket World Cup in 1983 and created history. The film will also have Deepika Padukone playing the role of Dev's wife in the film. Apart from her, the film will also have actors like Saquib Saleem, Adinath Kothari, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in April 2020.

