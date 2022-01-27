5 times birthday boy Bobby Deol stoke our hearts with amazing performances

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAILASH55562110 5 times Bobby Deol impressed with amazing performances

If you ask any 90s kid if Bobby Deol had swag, they cannot say 'naiyyo naiyyo.' When he burst into the acting scene 22 years ago with Barsaat, his long curls and dimpled smile made women swoon all over him. As the star steps into another milestone, this year let's look at 5 times in the past that Bobby proved that he is no less than a powerhouse!

Aashram

In ‘Aashram’, Bobby walks us through the fraudulent ways of deceiving godmen, who rob poor people of their money and aspirations, all in the name of God. After playing the good cop in ‘Class of '83’ he played a dark character of a godman'. With the series like 'Aashram' he didn't only play grey shades with grace but also plays it with panache. His mettle has matured with age and considering the fact he has broken barriers, he can experiment a lot more by playing a variety of other parts.

Class of 83

Bobby made his OTT debut with the film Class of 83 and we saw a different avatar of Lord Bobby in police officer the story was inspired by true events. Bobby truly fitted the part and did justice with the role.

Poster Boyz

Posters Boys was a remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz, which was produced by Shreyas Talpade. The film's story revolves around Bobby, Sunny and Shreyas, who accidentally feature in a vasectomy advertisement poster which causes a lot of problems in their personal and social life. Bobby who has always been versatile with his character surely nailed his character in the film.

Ajnabee

The charm that Bobby brought on screen with his character in the film was unspeakable. We all can agree with the fact that he has surely nailed his part along with such an incredible story that is definitely something you can watch till date.

Gupt

Gupt - The Hidden Truth was a suspense thriller movie, directed by Rajiv Rai. With his incredible acting Bobby gave one of the biggest successes of 1997 with the film. His performance surely made a remarkable impact on everyone.

With such amazing performances, Bobby is all set to surprise us in 2022 with season 3 of Aashram along with movies in the pipeline like Penthouse, Animal and Love Hostel. Bobby is surely a powerhouse of talent, hats off and cheers to him!