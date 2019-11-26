11 Years of 26/11: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann and other celebs pay tribute to heroes

11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Ayushmann Khurrana, Koena Mitra and other celebs pay tribute to h

The Mumbai terror attacks which happened on 26/11 have completed 11 years and has left a permanent scar on the minds of every Indian. The horrific nightmare gave tough times to the Mumbaikars. Not only this, the period of four dark days left 166 people killed and 300 injured. Many who were present at the moment were left traumatized while their friends and relatives also suffered. The Bollywood film fraternity on Tuesday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to protect others.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arjun Kapoor, Koena Mitra, Keerthi Suresh and others took to Twitter on the eleventh anniversary of the dark day and remembered the heroes as well as the victims. Have a look:

Big B tweeted, "salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour .. "

Ayushmann wrote, "Paying homage to all the bravehearts of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. We salute their courage and valour. Jai Hind."

Arjun tweeted, "Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valour, courage and sacrifice. We salute you. Jai Hind. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks."

Aftab Shivdasani wrote, "11 years since 26/11.. We must never forget to thank and appreciate our forces who tirelessly serve and protect our nation. God bless them and their families. And a moment to pray for all those innocent lives that were lost during that time. #NeverForget."

Koena tweeted, "Do not forget or forgive these criminals ever! #26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack"

Bhandarkar said, "Remembering the Real Heroes who saved the city 11 years ago on 26/11, My heartfelt tribute to all those martyrs and Innocent Civilians who Lost their lives in #MumbaiTerrorAttack ."

