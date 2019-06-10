World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra celebrate team India's victory against Australia

Monday, June 10, 2019
     
Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra and many more were seen praising team India for winning against Australia.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 7:42 IST
World Cup 2019: Team India proved itself the best yet again. It was one of the most amazing victories against Australia last night. ICC World Cup 2019 witnessed India's win over Australia on June 9, 2019, at The Oval, London. India managed to defeat Australia by 36 runs. This definitely called for celebrations. B-town and other popular sports stars express their happiness by cheering up for team India.

Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra and many more were seen praising team India and cheering up for them. Celebs took to their Twitter handles to announce the victory of team India. See tweets

Not just Bollywood celebs, sports stars like Sania Mirza, Suresh Raina and many more share their happiness as India won against Australia. 

Virat Kohli as the captain of team India bagged another victory.

