Image Source : INSTAGRAM World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra celebrate team India's victory against Australia

World Cup 2019: Team India proved itself the best yet again. It was one of the most amazing victories against Australia last night. ICC World Cup 2019 witnessed India's win over Australia on June 9, 2019, at The Oval, London. India managed to defeat Australia by 36 runs. This definitely called for celebrations. B-town and other popular sports stars express their happiness by cheering up for team India.

Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra and many more were seen praising team India and cheering up for them. Celebs took to their Twitter handles to announce the victory of team India. See tweets

वाह क्या मैच था 👍 What a power packed win by India today. Great effort by the batsmen & bowlers. This Sunday is definitely a funday in sunny California and I’m loving every bit of it🔥🇮🇳👍🏏 #ting #INDvAUS #BleedBlue #ICCCWC2019 pic.twitter.com/xnRgidwfNh — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 9, 2019

Great win by #TeamIndia such an all round performance. We look goooood. #BleedBlue — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 9, 2019

Not just Bollywood celebs, sports stars like Sania Mirza, Suresh Raina and many more share their happiness as India won against Australia.

Maza aa gaya. Well done Team India. Bossed the game completely and a super victory . #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/8cpbKLNy9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2019

Commanding, convincing and well executed. A thoroughly professional display by #TeamIndia to make it 2/2 wins. Way to go!! #INDvAUS #WC2019 pic.twitter.com/kYJ57StgdX — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 9, 2019

Not only a great player but also a great ambassador of the game. Absolute class and a brilliant gesture from Virat.

Winning hearts ♥️! #INDvAUS https://t.co/kfBi630WIU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 9, 2019

Virat Kohli as the captain of team India bagged another victory.