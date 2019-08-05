Veena Malik disrespects Indian Army and gets brutally trolled

Pakistani actress Veena Malik, known for her disgraceful and controversial gimmicks, has done it again. Only this time, social media is enraged by her latest antic, and not amused. The actress who tried to make a mark in Indian films but failed has posted a distasteful photograph that demeans the Indian Army, and social media is overwhelmingly angry.

On Sunday, Veena took to her Twitter handle to post the image, in which she shows her middle finger. "To The Indian Brutality In Kashmir #IndianarmyinKashmir #indianArmy," the "Bigg Boss 4" contestant captioned the image, which has drawn over 5100 comments.

Most of these comments panned the actress, with remarks of netizens ranging from the angry to the caustic.

"Dont come to India again begging for work in Bollywood, and washing underwear of Ashmit Patel," wrote a netzian, referring to her antics on "Bigg Boss", where she was seen washing her erstwhile rumoured beau Ashmit's underwear to garner ratings. "Bhikharan (beggar), jis thaali mein khaati hai, usmein hi chhed karti hai," an angry user tweeted. Others were more sacrcastic. "The real brutality was when you were washing Ashmit Patel's Undergarments for 2 months in #BiggBoss," a user wrote.

Some tried drilling sense into the mind of the actress, who thrives on such mindless gimmicks. "Why this hatred when your Cricket Captain @realshoaibmalik is married to our tennis star @MirzaSania and they have both maintained their respective nationalities," wrote a user. Another said: "Better look what your PAK ARMY does in BALOCHISTAN. @HMOIndia Please take into consideration, and disallow VISA to such people."

She even tweeted her views about the prevalent Jammu and Kashmir condition prevalent in India. Have a look at her tweets:

Alhamdulillah

We as a nation (Govt n citizens)hv done it,the world heard us

V hv n wil continue 2 support Kashmiris struggle n v will keep raising our voices against the atrocities in Kashmir no matter wht

IA the blood of the martyrs of Kashmir wil nt go in vain #StandwithKashmir pic.twitter.com/xvl0WIC8lu — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 5, 2019

Occupying #Kashmir with a force of One Million, putting the entire state under curfew like situation and invoking #Article370 clearly show that Kashmir is being annexed forcefully.

Meanwhile, the @UN 's role is a reminder of that of the League of Nations.#StandwithKashmir — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 5, 2019

Shame...!!!

How can india revoke Article 370 Kashmir is still a disputed territory!!! #Article370#Article370Abolished — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 5, 2019

