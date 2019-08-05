Varun Dhawan to raise funds for farmers in Maharashtra

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will raise funds for farmers in Maharashtra through actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform Fankind. As part of a campaign on Fankind, a fan will get to play a game of paintball with Varun. Fans have to buy entries for a minimum of Rs 300 or multiples thereof, which will enable them to become part of a random selection process by a third party. All proceeds received through the campaign will go for the welfare of farmers by providing resources to the NGO Manavlok Foundation.

"The severe water crisis in Maharashtra has affected farmers the most. The prolonged drought has resulted in a loss of agricultural livelihood. Which is why the funds we raise through this first Fankind experience will support Manavlok Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that works with farmers and provides them with resources such as irrigation systems, fertilizers, seeds, saplings, and new training," Varun Dhawan said in a statement.

The Main Tera Hero actor added that the donations will be used towards their horticulture project to help farmers supplement their existing income by cultivating non-traditional crops that are suited for the local land and can survive the drought."

Excited about her first campaign, Anshula said: "This campaign will help Manavlok Foundation is doing good work without having to stress out about raising funds. The vision of Fankind is simple; to make fans smile by giving them one of the best experiences of their lives while raising money for multiple charities across the country. With each experience, our aim is to be able to raise the goal amount of funding required by the NGO, to ensure that the defined micro-campaign can be implemented comprehensively and successfully," Anshula Kapoor said in a statement.

She added: "At the same time, we want to be able to deliver magical memories to the fan and make their entire journey with the celebrity as special as possible."

Commenting on his sister's venture, Arjun Kapoor on Thursday tweeted: "And it's finally here! So proud of you Anshula Kapoor. You continue to inspire me every day of my life.

The campaign will be live from August 5.