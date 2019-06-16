Tiger Shroff shows off his protective side, saves Disha Patani from getting mobbed

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani make an adorable couple. The Bollywood celebrities haven't opened up about their relationship yet, however, they are often spotted hanging out with each other. Their Sunday lunch has become a ritual that all their fans know about. Also, their pictures and appearances that they make together speak volumes of their bond.

On Sunday, Tiger and Disha stepped out for their usual lunch date but they faced a bit unexpected situation as they came out after enjoying their meal. While making their way towards the car, they were mobbed by a sea of fans who wanted to take selfies with them without their permission. Seeing the situation, Tiger became alert. Showing off his protective side, Tiger shielded his rumoured girlfriend from the crowd and made sure that she reaches the car safely. We just can't stop swooning over Tiger's charm. Watch video.

While Disha looked gorgeous in her no-makeup look along with green polka dotted dress, Tiger sported grey t-shirt with dark blue pants.

A while back Disha was asked to accept her relationship with Tiger Shroff publicly by a fan to which she said, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed, but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

On the professional front, Disha, who is currently shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. On the other hand, Tiger, whose last film was Student Of The Year 2, will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming action-thriller.