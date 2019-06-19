Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tahira Kashyap pens down heartfelt apology after netizens troll her for sitting on the Buddha statue

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who was trolled on social media for sitting on a Buddha statue, has apologised for "unintentionally agonising a few people". In a now deleted post on Instagram, Tahira had shared a photograph in which she was seen perched on a Buddha statue. The image drew negative feedback. Apologising for it, Tahira wrote: "I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone... Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at Atmantan. Was in sync with nature and its blessings. "From chilling in night suits, to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience."

Tahira was trolled for the same and fans questioned her for following Buddhism but ot respecting it enough. A user wrote, “Very bad.. Sitting on Buddha is Very Idiotic...education people r doing dis type of shit .. Den what will the uneducated people do.. Seriously it's very Very Stupid thing U do.. Have Sum Respect for God.” Many others also trolled Tahira for her move during her vacation with her kids.

Tahira was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. Back in September 2018, she shared with fans that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. She has got back to work, and has just directed a music video featuring her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana.

On the work front, Tahira Kashyap has turned director. She recently directed a music video featuring her brother-in-law and actor Aparshakti Khurana and Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta called Kudiye Ni. She has earlier also directed a short film called Toffee.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page