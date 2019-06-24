Super Dancer Chapter 3 winner: Shilpa Shetty kisses Rupsa Batabyal's feet and calls her 'Dance Goddess'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Super Dancer Chapter 3 winner: Shilpa Shetty kisses Rupsa Batabyal's feet.

Rupsa Batabyal won Super Dancer Chapter 3. She truly deserved the victory as she is an epitome of this great art form. The winner had been announced last night and this six-year-old talented girl managed to impress everyone with her talent and dancing skills. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu have been the judges of the show. Rithvik Dhanjani has been a great host to this dance reality show. Recently, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to congratulate the winner. She called her 'Dance Goddess' and was seen kissing Rupsa's feet.

There were 5 finalists in the final round and each one has been as good as the other one. However, Rupsa managed to bag the trophy. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Kissing the feet of our #DanceGodess, #RupsaBatabyal. Congratulations, my darling baby, you absolutely deserve this win."

Rupsa charmed her way into the audiences' hearts with superlative performances week after week, and won the maximum votes in the finale episode, aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday night. "It feels really nice and I am very happy to have won the trophy of 'Super Dancer Chapter - 3'. I will continue dancing because I love it. I look forward to going home to Kolkata, and celebrating with my entire family," she said in a statement.

The young girl and her 'Super Guru' Nishant Bhatt were awarded a trophy and a cheque of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively from the channel.