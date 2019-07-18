Sooraj Pancholi sets off for vacation in London with Brazilian girlfriend Larissa Bonesi

Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Hero opposite Athiya Shetty, has found love again. The actor has flown away to London with his Brazilian girlfriend Larissa Bonesi to spend some quality time with her. Larissa Bonesi, who's a Brazilian model, actress and advocate is the mystery girl in Sooraj Pancholi’s life with whom he was earlier spotted in Bandra. While the actors have not announced their relationship publicly, going by the reports in Spotboye, the newest lovebirds are currently in London enjoying a relaxing vacation.

Sooraj Pancholi is currently busy shooting for his next film titled Time To Dance but the reports suggest that he has taken out time especially to go on a vacation with Larissa from his busy schedule. In his upcoming film, Sooraj is paired opposite Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and is directed by Remo D'souza. The film will mark her debut in Bollywood. Coming back to Sooraj Pancholi, the actor met Larissa at the gym Reset in Bandra and the two hit it off well.

Reports further claim that Sooraj Pancholi and Larissa Bonesi has been in a relationship for three years now and are going strong. Earlier during the promotions of his film Hero, sooraj Pancholi had even confessed that he is dating a girl who is not from Bollywood. He said, "I'm in a relationship. She's not from this industry. She's a nice girl. I always wanted my partner to be a simple person. She can do what she wants, wear what she wants, work wherever she wants. I wanted a simple soul and I guess I've found her."

On the related note, Sooraj Pancholi, son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, made headlines even before his Bollywood debut when actress Jiah Khan committed suicide in 2013. The two were said to be dating each other and the actor was said to be the reason behind what happened. It was said that Jiah Khan left a long 3-page note which claimed that she was suffering from mental and physical torture in the relationship which forced her to step the harsh step.

