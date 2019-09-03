Image Source : TWITTER Shraddha Kapoor wishes her 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor a very Happy Birthday in this adorable post

Shakti Kapoor, one of the versatile actors of Bollywood, has turned a year older today. From Nandu of Raja Babu, Rangeela of Judwaa, Babu of Hero No.1 to Crime Master Gogo of Andaz Apna Apna and Balmaa of Chaalbaaz, the actor has delivered so many good performances in different shades. Today, on the special occasion of Shakti Kapoor's birthday, daughter and actress Shraddha Kapoor has the most adorable wish.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha Kapoor shared a collage of father Shakti Kapoor's pictures from his movies with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Baapu! You are my heart. I love you @shaktikapoor".

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor in an earlier interview said, “She has been a very fine daughter. She understands her responsibility towards her parents. She is very true to herself. She is not a liar, she is not a player, she is a very pure girl".

Shakti Kapoor was last seen in the film Love Your Family. The film is an Indian family-drama that has been presented under the banners of Khushi Motion pictures. The film also starred National award winning actor Manoj Joshi, Salman Yusuff Khan, Aksha Pardasany.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, is weaving magic with her latest release Saaho, which also stars South sensation Prabhas.

