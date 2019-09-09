Shilpa Shetty wishes ‘Cookie’ Raj Kundra birthday with adorable post and shares inside pictures from the bash

Actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra are one of the most adorable couples of the industry. The two got married in 2009 after dating for a few years and are now parents to a son Viaan. The actress recently took to her social media to wish her ‘Cookie’ aka Raj 44th birthday. Not only this she even shared inside pictures from the special birthday bash she organized for ‘the man of her dreams and the king of her heart.’

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video and wrote alongside, "Happiest Birthday my #Cookie, You are the King of my heart, Man of my dreams and the Love of my life. You are the bestest father, son, brother, and husband... and I'm one helluva lucky woman. May all your dreams come true... cause you really deserve it all. Wishing our #superhero @rajkundra9 tonnes of happiness, love, success, and great health above all. #love #grace #postivity #happiness #birthdayboy #hubby #birthday #celebration (sic)"

In the pictures shared by the actress, the couple can be seen rejoicing with their friends. They had a gala time by cutting a huge chocolate cake. Even Shamita Shetty was present at the party. Have a look at the photos here:

Even Raj Kundra took to his Instagram account to thank everyone for their warm wishes. He wrote, "So many people ask me what’s my mantra and honestly for me it’s been ‘Fail Your Way Forward’ I never give up failure or success as an entrepreneur you have to keep on trying till you get it right! It’s also important to not put all your eggs in one basket. As I turn 44 today I thank everyone that has been a part of my journey, to all those that have contributed in making me the person I am. I feel blessed and I thank the universe for manifesting my dreams. I thank my parents for the values they instilled, my mother in law for her continuous prayers and blessings, my close friends for their brutal honesty and I thank my gorgeous girlfriend @theshilpashetty for being my true rock of Gibraltar! How do I measure success? Success is liking yourself, liking what you do and liking how you do it. They say Success is a measure as decided by others, satisfaction is a measure as decided by you!"

On the professional front, Shilpa will be making her comeback on the silver screen after 13 years after the project Nikamma which will be directed by Sabir Khan, and star Abhimnayu Dassani and YouTube singer Shirley Setia.

