Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty dances with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa- Watch viral video

Shilpa Shetty dances her heart out as she bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa with her family. She was seen in a beautiful pink attire as she dances her way with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. Shilpa Shetty along with her family welcomed Lord Ganesha at her residence and yesterday bid him adieu with all respect, fun and great zeal. Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty were also present to offer prayers to Ganpati Bappa.

Shilpa shared her dance video on her Instagram account and wrote, "Bidding HIM adieu is always hard... Our Gannu Raja is on His way... and we’re sending Him off in style (rain, notwithstanding) with a promise that He’ll be back next year Ganpati Bappa... Morya! Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar ya!"

Shilpa Shetty,, Raj Kundra and Viaan were seen acing the same pattern attires when they welcomed Lord Ganesh to their home. They all were seen in yellow coordinated dresses as they worshipped Ganpati Bappa.

She wrote, "And .... My GANNU RAJA is back Our 10th year!The remover of obstacles and Lord of success.. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. While I’m spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I’m also responsible towards our Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an #ecofriendly Ganesha idol. Ganpati Bappa Morya PS:Love and celebration is all of us"

